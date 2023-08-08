News & Insights

Markets
UAA

Under Armour Inc. Q1 Profit beats estimates

August 08, 2023 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Under Armour Inc. (UAA) released earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $8.549 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $7.682 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $1.317 billion from $1.349 billion last year.

Under Armour Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $8.549 Mln. vs. $7.682 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.02 vs. $0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.02 -Revenue (Q1): $1.317 Bln vs. $1.349 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UAA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.