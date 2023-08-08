Under Armour Inc. Q1 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Under Armour Inc. (UAA) released earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $8.549 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $7.682 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $1.317 billion from $1.349 billion last year.

Under Armour Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $8.549 Mln. vs. $7.682 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.02 vs. $0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.02 -Revenue (Q1): $1.317 Bln vs. $1.349 Bln last year.

