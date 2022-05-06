Under Armour Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Under Armour Inc. (UAA):

Earnings: -$59.61 million in Q1 vs. $77.75 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.13 in Q1 vs. $0.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Under Armour Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.94 million or -$0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $1.30 billion in Q1 vs. $1.26 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.