Under Armour Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Under Armour Inc. (UAA):

-Earnings: -$589.68 million in Q1 vs. $22.48 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.30 in Q1 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Under Armour Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$151.78 million or -$0.34 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.18 per share -Revenue: $0.93 billion in Q1 vs. $1.20 billion in the same period last year.

