Under Armour, Inc. Announces Decline In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Under Armour, Inc. (UA) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $114.14 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $121.62 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Under Armour, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84.23 million or $0.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $1.49 billion from $1.58 billion last year.

Under Armour, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $114.14 Mln. vs. $121.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.26 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.19 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.5 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $0.50 to $0.52

