Under Armour Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Under Armour Inc. (UAA) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $170.38 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $104.71 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Under Armour Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $131.11 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.7% to $1.399 billion from $1.566 billion last year.

Under Armour Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $170.38 Mln. vs. $104.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.399 Bln vs. $1.566 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.24 - $0.27

