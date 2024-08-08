Under Armour Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Under Armour Inc. (UAA):

Earnings: -$305.43 million in Q1 vs. $10.01 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.70 in Q1 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Under Armour Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.66 million or $0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.08 per share Revenue: $1.183 billion in Q1 vs. $1.316 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.18 - $0.20

