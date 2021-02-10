Under Armour Guides FY21 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Under Armour, Inc. (UA, UAA) initiated earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full year 2021, based on current visibility, including ongoing impacts related to COVID-19.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects a loss in a range of $0.18 to $0.20 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.12 to $0.14 per share on a revenue growth in the high-single-digit percentage.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.13 per share on revenue growth of 12.6 percent to $4.87 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, Under Armour's Board of Directors has authorized a change in its fiscal year-end from December 31 to March 31, effective for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2022. Following a three month-transition period (January 1 - March 31, 2022), Under Armour's fiscal 2023 will run from April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023. Consequently, there will be no fiscal 2022.

