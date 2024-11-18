Under Armour Gains 48% in 6 Months: How to Play the UAA Stock?

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. UAA have experienced a surge over the past six months. The stock has rallied 48.4%, comfortably outpacing the Zacks Textile – Apparel industry’s modest 6% growth. The company’s impressive growth can be attributed to its operational efficiencies, a focus on full-price direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales and enhanced brand image.



The company’s commitment to product line refinement and a strong focus on international market expansion have enabled it to outperform both the broader Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500 Index, which grew 11.3% and 10.3%, respectively, during the same period. Closing at $9.94 on Friday, UAA stock is moving toward its 52-week high of $11.89, attained on Nov. 7, 2024.



Moreover, Under Armour has shown solid upward momentum, currently trading above its 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMA), which are key indicators of price stability and long-term bullish trends. In Friday’s trading session, UAA surpassed its 200-day SMA of $7.62 and 50-day SMA of $8.65. This technical strength, coupled with continued momentum, signals positive market sentiment and growing investor confidence in UAA's financial health and growth potential.



UAA’s Strategic Evolution: Premium Growth & Global Expansion

Under Armour is undergoing a strategic transformation to redefine its product portfolio, enhance brand perception and drive long-term growth. By focusing on premium offerings, targeted promotions and innovative customer engagement, the company is positioning itself to capture new opportunities in the competitive athletic apparel market.



The company is recalibrating its product offerings to better balance performance and style while reducing SKU complexity. These changes aim to shift Under Armour’s product line toward premium categories, with a strong emphasis on better and best products. Moreover, Under Armour is adopting a more targeted promotion approach at its Factory House outlets. By excluding certain key items from store-wide discounts, the company is improving profitability while maintaining the allure of exclusivity for premium products.



The company’s global reach continues to expand through high-profile athlete endorsements, including Stephen Curry’s successful promotional tour in China and the upcoming launch of De’Aaron Fox's signature shoe. These partnerships amplify Under Armour’s visibility, particularly among younger consumers, further solidifying its position in the global sportswear market.



Furthermore, investments in DTC channels, including a flagship store at its new headquarter, strengthen brand affinity and premium positioning. By shifting away from heavy discounting, the company has seen a rise in e-commerce full-price sales, now accounting for 50% of online revenues. Under Armour is focused on elevating its retail experience with a cleaner, more curated product assortment and presentation. The flagship store, opening on Nov. 21 in Baltimore, will showcase this premium concept and serve as a model for future locations.



Under Armour's loyalty program is seeing significant growth, with nearly 13 million members in the United States alone, after adding $6 million to existing ua.com members in the second quarter. Active members now represent about half of the company's U.S. DTC revenue, with member accounts generating approximately 50% more revenue per consumer and nearly doubling the 90-day repurchase rate compared to non-members.

Under Armour Projects Strong FY25 Growth

Under Armour maintains an optimistic outlook for fiscal 2025, projecting a gross margin expansion of 125-150 basis points, an improvement from the previous forecast of 75-100 basis points. This growth is attributed to reduced promotional activity in DTC channels and favorable product costs.



Adjusted SG&A expenses are anticipated to decline by a low-to-mid single-digit percentage, while adjusted operating income is expected to be $165-$185 million, up from the earlier estimate of $140-$160 million. Adjusted earnings per share are forecasted between 24 and 27 cents, compared with the prior range of 19-21 cents. Also, the fiscal third-quarter gross margin is predicted to increase 150-175 basis points, supported by supply-chain efficiencies, favorable foreign exchange and reduced discounting.

Estimate Revisions Favoring UAA Stock

In the past 30 days, analysts have raised their estimates for the current fiscal year by 5 cents. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share. Also, the consensus estimate for the next fiscal year has also been raised 4 cents to 35 cents per share.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Conclusion

Investors may consider UAA stock due to the company's impressive recent performance and growth prospects. Under Armour’s strategy of refining its product offerings, particularly in premium categories, and expanding its international reach through strategic athlete partnerships has contributed to its solid market position. The company’s focus on profitability, including cost controls and increasing gross margins, signals a healthy financial outlook. With strong technical momentum, evidenced by UAA trading above key moving averages, coupled with positive analyst revisions, the stock reflects increasing investor confidence in the company’s future earnings potential and sustained growth. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

