Markets
UA

Under Armour Founder, CFO Receive SEC Notices Over Accounting Irregularities

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

Staff members at the Securities and Exchange Commission are recommending that the agency take enforcement action against Under Armour (NYSE: UA)(NYSE: UAA) for accounting irregularities regarding sales that occurred between the third quarter of 2015 and the fourth quarter of 2016.

The apparel company said company founder Kevin Plank, who is executive chairman and brand chief, and chief financial officer David Bergman received Wells Notices last week from the regulatory agency arising out of its investigation into the company's accounting practices.

Man in suit using magnifying glass to look at numbers

Image source: Getty Images.

A prelude to enforcement

As Under Armour notes in its SEC filing, a Wells Notice is neither a formal charge of criminal conduct nor a final determination that Plank or Bergman violated any law. What it does mean is that the agency has found irregularities that could support bringing a civil action against them, but it's giving the pair an opportunity to provide information that rebuts the allegations.

Last November, Under Armour confirmed that the SEC was investigating whether it had moved sales from quarter to quarter to make the business look healthier than it really was.

If the SEC's accusations are true, that raises the question of just how bad the apparel maker's numbers actually were. Because Under Armour's business has been deteriorating for a while, the numbers it did report during the time being investigated were not good at all.

For its part, Under Armour is steadfast in denying it did anything improper with how it accounted for sales, and said in a statement that it expects "to engage in a dialogue with the SEC Staff to work toward a resolution of this matter."

Under Armour's stock, which initially fell on the news, is down less than 1% in morning trading.

10 stocks we like better than Under Armour (C Shares)
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Under Armour (C Shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Under Armour (A Shares) and Under Armour (C Shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UA UAA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular