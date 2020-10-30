Under Armour forecasts full-year revenue above estimates

Adds details on results, asset sale, share movement

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc UA.NUAA.N forecast full-year revenue above analysts' estimates on Friday, boosted by a surge in online demand from shoppers looking for athletic apparel for home or outdoor workouts.

The Baltimore-based company's shares rose 7% premarket, as it also announced the sale of it MyFitnessPal exercise tracking platform for $345 million to Francisco Partners.

The company forecast full-year revenue to fall in the high-teen percentage, compared to analysts' average estimate of a 25.7% drop, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Under Armour is still suffering from a plunge in revenue from department stores.

Overall revenue stayed roughly flat at $1.43 billion for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, but beat analysts' average estimate of $1.16 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.