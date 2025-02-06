UNDER ARMOUR Earnings Results: $UAA Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNDER ARMOUR ($UAA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, beating estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $1,401,040,000, beating estimates of $1,354,686,598 by $46,353,402.
UNDER ARMOUR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of UNDER ARMOUR stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 9,653,154 shares (+144746.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $86,009,602
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 9,570,741 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,245,735
- FIL LTD added 7,350,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,488,500
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 6,456,375 shares (-72.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $57,526,301
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 5,165,092 shares (+460.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,020,969
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 4,995,518 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,510,065
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 4,256,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,920,960
