Under Armour Class A put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Under Armour (UAA) Class A with 15,299 puts trading, or 17x expected. Most active are Jan-25 7.5 puts and 11/22 weekly 9.5 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 15,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 22.17, while ATM IV is up nearly 3 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 10th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UAA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.