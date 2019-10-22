Commodities

Under Armour CEO steps down, taps insider Patrik Frisk for top role

Contributor
Aishwarya Venugopal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

Under Armour Inc said on Tuesday long-time Chief Executive Officer Kevin Plank plans to step down from the role next year and be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Patrik Frisk.

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc UAA.N said on Tuesday long-time Chief Executive Officer Kevin Plank plans to step down from the role next year and be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Patrik Frisk.

Frisk, 56, will take over from Plank, who will become executive chairman.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Aishwarya.Venugopal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular