Under Armour CEO steps down, taps insider Patrik Frisk for top role

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc UAA.N said on Tuesday long-time Chief Executive Officer Kevin Plank plans to step down from the role next year and be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Patrik Frisk.

Frisk, 56, will take over from Plank, who will become executive chairman.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

