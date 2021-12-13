Under Armour Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UA

In trading on Monday, shares of Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.19, changing hands as low as $19.03 per share. Under Armour Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UA's low point in its 52 week range is $14.5235 per share, with $22.995 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.25. The UA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.