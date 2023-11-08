News & Insights

Markets
UAA

Under Armour Backs Earnings View, Cuts FY24 Revenue Guidance - Update

November 08, 2023 — 07:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Under Armour, Inc. (UA), an apparel manufacturer, while reporting higher earnings for the second quarter, on Wednesday confirmed its fiscal 2024 earnings guidance and cut its revenue outlook.

For the year, the company continues to expect earnings in the range of $0.47 per share to $0.51 per share.

The company now expects its revenue guidance down 2 to 4 percent compared to the previous expectation of "flat to up slightly."

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.5 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In its second quarter, the company reported earnings of 109.61 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to $86.93 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share.

The company's revenue was flat for the quarter at $1.56 billion compared to $1.57 billion last year.

In pre-market activity, Under Armour shares are trading at $6.85, up 2.24% on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UAA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.