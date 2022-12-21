Markets
Under Armour Appoints Stephanie Linnartz As CEO

December 21, 2022 — 04:23 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Under Armour, Inc. (UA, UAA) Wednesday announced the appointment of Stephanie Linnartz as President, Chief Executive Officer, effective February 27, 2023.

Linnartz, who currently serves as the president of Marriott International, Inc. (MAR), will also join the Board of Directors.

"As a 25-year veteran of one of the world's most respected global companies, we are thrilled to welcome Stephanie to the brand," said Kevin Plank, Under Armour Executive Chair and Brand Chief. "She is a proven growth leader with a distinguished track record of brand strategy, omnichannel execution, talent acquisition and development, and passion for driving best-in-class consumer connectivity, experience, and brand loyalty."

Upon Linnartz joining the company, Colin Browne, who has served as interim President and CEO since June 2022, will continue in a leadership role by resuming his position as Chief Operating Officer.

Linnartz said, "Under Armour is an iconic brand with a huge opportunity ahead. This company has immense energy and excitement, and I am committed to building growth while maintaining operational excellence. I look forward to joining the incredible UA team, partnering with Kevin and the board, and leading this amazing company into its next chapter, delivering for athletes, teammates, customers, and shareholders."

