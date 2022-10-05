Markets
Under Armour Appoints David Baxter As President Of Americas

(RTTNews) - Under Armour, Inc. (UA, UAA) Wednesday appointed David Baxter as President of the Americas, effective October 24.

Baxter succeeds Stephanie Pugliese, who will be stepping down from her role and leaving the company. Pugliese will remain until early 2023 to support Baxter's transition.

The company also appointed Mehri Shadman Shadman as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary as John Stanton, UA's current chief legal officer, has decided to retire at the end of 2022 after 16 years of service.

"We're very excited to recognize the talent that David and Mehri bring to our business," said Colin Browne, Under Armour Interim President and CEO. "With deep market knowledge and outstanding expertise - we look forward to their proven leadership qualities helping to architect our next growth chapter."

