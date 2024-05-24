Under $5 Gems: 3 Stocks Ready for a Radical Rise

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Finding great opportunities in the middle of market swings is a never-ending task in the dynamic world of stock investing. These three stocks, all under $5, are ripe for a dramatic climb and have the potential to develop significantly.

The gold industry, healthcare technology, and specialty finance all present prospects for the stocks. By making smart acquisitions in the oil and gas industry, the first one aims to increase its income sources strategically. The firm demonstrates scalability and a diversified revenue model. This is expected to generate high asset-level cash flow.

Meanwhile, the second one’s unwavering focus on cutting costs results in notable increases in profitability. By reducing yearly expenses and increasing GAAP operating income, the company demonstrates its capacity to provide financial stability and efficiency in the highly competitive healthcare industry.

Finally, the third one generates strong cash flow and holds excellent liquidity in Q1, maintaining a solid financial base despite market problems. For investors looking to gain exposure to the stronggold market the company offers an alluring prospect with its strategic investments in development projects and focus on the operational edge.

Acacia (ACTG)

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Benchmark, Acacia’s (NASDAQ:ACTG) oil and gas business subsidiary, has strategically expanded its portfolio with a significant acquisition in Texas and Oklahoma. This move has added substantial new land, produced wells, diversified and scaled up our revenue, and signaled a promising outlook for consistent cash inflows from the oil and gas segment. In 2024, we anticipate the combined Benchmark organization to generate asset-level cash flow of approximately $50 million, Signaling a promising outlook for consistent cash inflows from the oil and gas segment.

Additionally, over Q1 2024, total sales increased from $14.8 million to $24.3 million, with licensing and other revenue from the intellectual property business sector showing a significant rise. Due to the sale of Arix shares, Acacia has access to a larger capital base and over $400 million in cash. Acacia showed sound financial management by eliminating non-recourse debt at Benchmark and paying off senior secured notes, leaving the parent company debt-free and in a healthier financial position.

Lastly, Acacia reported a positive EPS after deducting an extra accrual linked to the AIP matter, amounting to $0.06 per share. In short, Printronix and Benchmark’s vital contributions to operating income demonstrate the efficacy of smart acquisitions in augmenting the bottom line.

CareCloud (CCLD)

Source: Shutterstock

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) has demonstrated its commitment to financial stability through a proactive cost-cutting strategy. Since October 2023, the company has reduced yearly expenditures by nearly $22 million. This strategic approach has yielded tangible financial gains, with a Q1 2024 GAAP operational gain of $129,000, a significant improvement from the Q1 2023 operating loss of $223,000.

Furthermore, the company’s Q1 2024 GAAP net loss dropped to $241,000 from $401,000, and it reported an adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million. These positive results reflect our effective cost-revenue alignment and utilization of our technology and integration core capabilities. Additionally, the company’s free cash flow in Q1 was $2.2 million, as opposed to $2.0 million in Q1 2023. Thanks to the increase in free cash flow, CareCloud’s debt commitments have been lowered.

Lastly, in 2024, the company returned $1 million in March and a further $1 million in April, bringing the total amount owed on its credit facility down to $2 million. Therefore, CareCloud improves its financial flexibility by reducing debt and fortifying its balance sheet. It is setting itself up for potential growth.

New Gold (NGD)

Source: Aleksandrkozak / Shutterstock.com

New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD) showed financial resiliency in Q1 2024 by generating substantial cash from operations ($73 million) despite somewhat reduced sales compared to Q1 2023. The company maintained a good position with $530 million in total liquidity at the end of Q1 and $157 million in cash. This solid financial position offers a strong base for operational investments and growth projects.

Additionally, New Gold invested over $35 million in growth capital during Q1, allocating resources to development initiatives in a smart manner. Increased production capacity includes investing in subterranean development at Rainy River and New Afton. Moreover, important expansion project milestones, such as the Rainy River Underground Main project and the New Afton C-Zone project, may be completed in H2 2024. These initiatives are crucial for boosting cash flow generation and output.

Finally, positive safety statistics indicate New Gold emphasizes safe and responsible mining procedures. In Q1, the company’s combined total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR) was 0.92. Hence, the company’s operational performance follows the plan, with edge and discipline to hit strategic objectives.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

