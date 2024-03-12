Under $10 Titans: 3 Market Miracles With Unbelievable Upside

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the thrilling arena of stocks, the allure of having diamonds in the rough is an obvious pursuit. Three underdogs may metamorphose into titans. These modest stocks, under $10, wield the power to revolutionize portfolios with exponential growth momentum.

On the list, the first one is a symphony of expansion, waltzing into new market frontiers with the precision of a master conductor. Retail, hospitality, healthcare—its reach spans industries, propelling it closer to the zenith of market lead. But DecisionPoint is merely the opening act in this grand spectacle of growth. Meanwhile, the second one is a force within the semiconductor space. This company dominates market trends with a staggering +100% year-over-year surge in top-line. Its high rise echoes across trading floors.

Finally, the third one is a name synonymous with adaptability. With each quarter, this company’s revenue charts an ascent based on strategic acquisitions and a laser-focused approach to market penetration.

Together, these under-$10 titans frame the contours of high-return possibilities. Read more to learn the fundamentals behind their growth and advancement.

Stocks Under $10: DecisionPoint (DPSI)

DecisionPoint’s (NYSEMKT:DPSI) growth strategy includes expanding into new verticals and geographies, boosting the company’s market reach and valuation growth. DecisionPoint targets various verticals for market expansion, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, transportation, and logistics. These verticals hold considerable market leads. The total addressable market (TAM) stands at nearly hundreds of billions of dollars.

Additionally, the acquisition of Macro Integration Systems (MIS) led to geographic expansion, particularly in the Southeast region. Here, MIS had a 100K square-foot warehouse facility. This expansion solidifies DecisionPoint’s presence in leading markets and supports its ability to serve an extended client base.

Fundamentally, DecisionPoint’s acquisition strategy targets an additional $2 million or more in EBITDA per acquisition. This supports revenue and bottom-line growth through market expansion and consolidation. Notably, a positive correlation exists between market expansion moves and top-line growth. For instance, entering new verticals and geographies enables DecisionPoint to lead into additional revenue streams and segments.

Furthermore, the company targets 1 to 2 acquisitions per year. The company focuses on companies with a solid track record of positive top-line growth and EBITDA. These acquisitions may continue to add $2 million or more in EBITDA, leading to higher consolidated top and bottom-line growth.

Moreover, in Q3 2023, software and services will account for a record 45% of the revenue. This is a considerable boost from previous quarters. Fundamentally, the company has the strategy to shift towards higher-margin segments. Based on that, the increase in the proportion of software and services holds a record fraction of gross margins, 28%.

Overall, DecisionPoint has attained high gross margin growth by increasing the proportion of higher-margin segments in its revenue mix. This reflects the edge of its strategic initiatives.

Navitas (NVTS)

Navitas (NASDAQ:NVTS) has top-and-bottom-line growth that speaks to rapid valuation growth potential. For instance, in Q4 2023, Navitas yielded a consolidated top-line of $26.1 million. This is a massive 111% year-over-year (YoY) boost from $12.3 million in Q4 2022. Additionally, this represented a high 19% sequential growth against $22.0 million in Q3 2023.

On an annual basis, Navitas achieved revenue of $79.5 million, a high growth rate of 109% compared to 2022 ($37.9 million). Such revenue growth reflects Navita’s fundamental capability to capture market share, penetrate new segments, and sharply capitalize on emerging trends in the industry (semiconductors).

Towards the bottom line, in Q4, Navitas attained a GAAP gross margin of 42.2%, representing an increase from 40.6% YoY and a considerable improvement from 32.3% in Q3 2023. Similarly, the non-GAAP gross margin for Q4 was 42.2%, reflecting a solid performance compared to the previous quarters. On an annual basis, Navitas had a GAAP gross margin of 39.1%, a YoY improvement from 31.5% in 2022. Moreover, the non-GAAP gross margin in 2023 was 41.8%, notable progress from 40.8% in 2022.

In short, these improvements in gross margins signify Navitas’ sharp management of production costs, optimization of manufacturing, and potentially favorable product mix shifts. As of 2023, Navitas had a liquidity of $152.8 million in cash. This cash reserve signifies the company’s financial standing and resilience, enabling it to channel growth through market and macro adversities.

Overall, these improvements may lead to a solid upside in market valuations.

Stocks Under $10: Ceragon (CRNT)

Ceragon (NASDAQ:CRNT) delivered constant top-line growth and holds a solid expansion strategy for value growth. For instance, there is an enhanced top-line, increasing from $295.2 million (in 2022) to $347.2 million (in 2023). This is marked as 18% YoY growth. In Q4, the top line hit $90.4 million, indicating a 20% YoY increase and a 3.6% sequential increase.

The fast growth suggests the sharpness of Ceragon’s strategies in addressing emerging market demands and boosting its market share. Ceragon’s fundamental capability to sustain top-line growth over consecutive quarters reflects its strong market position and competitive offerings. Additionally, Ceragon experienced considerable top-line growth in leading markets (North America and India).

In detail, North American revenue increased by 43% in 2023, reaching $24.5 million in Q4 2023. Meanwhile, India’s revenue hit $30.5 million in the quarter. Fundamentally, the substantial revenue growth in these markets demonstrates Ceragon’s precise market penetration strategies. Thus, Ceragon can rapidly capitalize on leads in high-growth markets and the ability to capture specific regional demand.

Moreover, Ceragon’s acquisition of Siklu led to modest growth in quarterly revenue, as Siklu’s revenue was projected to be $25 million to $29 million in 2024. Despite the modest lead, Siklu may be accretive to non-GAAP earnings by H2 2024.

Furthermore, Ceragon’s strategic acquisition of Siklu suggests its focus on expanding its portfolio and the depth of its market reach. Hence, the modest revenue contribution from Siklu in a short period suggests Ceragon’s capability to integrate acquisitions sharply and leverage synergies for growth.

Overall, by acquiring Siklu, Ceragon solidified its lead in the millimeter-wave market segment. Therefore, this enhances its competitiveness and gives the company an edge in end-to-end solutions.

