Uncovering the Power of Brand and Community Creates Outsized Effect on Companies’ Valuations

How did a simple plastic block become so much more than a children’s toy? Lego has transcended: it’s a theme park, it’s Fortnite, it’s Minecraft, it’s an educational tool. Lego has ventured into highly profitable intersectional markets, building (sorry) off its foundational product into a whole new (digital) world.

In today’s highly competitive market, brand is king. There is a significant overlap between the world’s largest companies by market cap and the world’s most valuable brands. But what makes a brand successful? One of the most important factors is community.

A successful brand is one that’s associated by consumers with a positive image or feeling, and that positive association is shared by consumers with each other, forming a community. These communities don’t exist in the service of brands, but around points of passion and interest. In the words of Silicon Valley billionaire Scott Cook: “A brand is no longer what we tell the consumer it is – it is what consumers tell each other it is.”

Unfortunately most brands approach communities… as brands. With very little value to add to the passion and discourse that exists inside these communities. The most valuable brands, on the other hand, have understood that communities can help uncover massive commercial opportunities and found ways to harness them, creating disruptive growth.

Most businesses and their brands harbor huge potential. However, this potential remains mostly untapped, and the ability to unlock this is what distinguishes a truly successful brand. For example, two device producers – Apple and Lenovo – have similar computer sales numbers. Apple's market cap is three trillion dollars. Lenovo's is thirteen billion dollars. Why? Apple’s brand is not just a set of well-designed products. It is a complete, coherent system that many consumers invite into their homes and minds and businesses. Lenovo sells computers and phones. Apple owns, Lenovo rents. One could make the argument that Apple’s legions of “fanboys” (and girls) feel an innate ownership of the world’s largest company.

With the power of community and the public’s association with a brand now established, the challenge for many companies is how to connect to that community and be able to accurately gauge their sentiments. Many companies spend millions on market research, but that can take them only so far. Genuine customer sentiment can be found on the fringes – in discussions on subreddits or TikTok comments. The future of your brand should be steered by engaging with consumer communities, not market segmentation.

According to venture building and investing firm Mach49, uncovering untapped expansion opportunities for brands has three layers: 1) The business you believe you're in; 2) The business consumers perceive you're in; 3) The business consumers wish you were in. Having a grasp of all three layers will result in insights about where a brand has the credibility to expand, and will help them determine what they should do to achieve the disruptive market-changing growth they’ve been chasing for so long.

There are many paths to growth and they have to fit a particular brand and business intimately. This means that signing marquee sports sponsorship or hiring a big-name celebrity endorser may not be the way to create a new business based on your brand.

Mach49’s consumer brand venture methodology helps brands discover new business territories by pinpointing growth communities that align closely with brand identity, activating these communities through passionate engagement, and identifying and executing new paths to growth. Companies need to know what their brand community obsesses about and where they have the credibility to play and grow.

Once they figure that out, they can build a new venture - rapidly incubating and scaling - or partner with, invest in, or buy existing ventures. The brands that can claim and activate their community in interesting ways are the ones that will win and grow.

