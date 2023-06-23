Uncovering the Potential Investment Opportunities in AI

ChatGPT has been a recent, positive disruption to the industry, uncovering valuable investment opportunities in AI.

The improvement in AI is different than prior tech investment cycles due to deployment on existing infrastructure. Since AI is effectively a purely digital innovation, it’s going to move at a very fast pace, Brad Slingerlend, co-founder and investor at NZS Capital, said during a webinar for investors on June 21, 2023.

“Think about the commercialization of the internet, cloud software,” Slingerlend said. “We had to build the cloud data centers. We had to build the fiber links put up the cell towers, we had to manufacture the cell phones. AI just runs on all of that.”

First Mover Advantage May Be Huge

The AI space favors the incumbents. Slingerlend said the big companies that control smartphones and the cloud, that have all these existing services, are likely going to continue to capture a large portion of the value from AI.

The way that AI learns reinforces the first mover advantage. “If you have a competitor who starts to leverage this technology, they're going to get this sort of rolling snowball network effect of data,” Slingerlend said. “You could get behind to such a point where they reach escape velocity, and you don't. So, it's just really making sure that whatever investment you're looking at, that the companies have a strategy for this that they're talking about it.”

However, the economic impact of AI will be much more extensive than just the immediate beneficiaries. Slingerlend expects AI may be the biggest margin tailwind we’ve ever seen as well, as one of the biggest productivity increases seen in the economy.

Slingerlend pointed to cloud computing as an example. While it’s a big industry for software companies, the companies that use cloud computing are getting multiples of value out of the digital infrastructure that they're using in terms of transforming their businesses digitally.

Potential Investible Opportunities in AI

Brinton Johns, co-founder, and investor at NZS Capital, said there is an ecosystem of companies that enable us to be at this moment in history where AI is becoming very real and tangible in everyday lives.

“ASML is certainly one of them; perhaps one of the top three most important,” Johns said. “Without getting technical, they basically enable us to stay on Moore's law. They enable us to identify these semiconductors and allow them to have the computing power like a human brain.”

“There's only one company in the world that does what they do,” Johns added. “It's a natural monopoly. Every other company tried to do it and they just tapped out. It was too hard.”

Johns said it is perhaps the most complex human machine ever built. “If they did not exist, the world would get set back a decade,” he added.

The Ecosystem of Investment Opportunities in AI

How To Put This Into Portfolios

Johns said NZS Capital takes more speculative ideas and sizes them lower in the portfolio. However, semiconductor equipment and manufacturers are deemed fairly safe predictions, whereby they will be relevant no matter the end state with AI.

“So those will be large positions in the portfolio,” Johns said. “Whereas some of these other more speculative ideas that may or may not work are going to be much smaller.”

