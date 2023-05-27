Uncovering the Best Stocks to Buy Now: Stock Market News and Investing Methodology

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is up over 30% year to date, and investors are wondering what to do next. While large-cap tech names associated with AI have been on a rampage, other stocks have been trading sideways and lower. The below video providesstock market news long-term investing methodology, portfolio management, and the best stocks to buy. One of my favorite stocks to buy now is Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), and the video provides price targets to consider.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May 26, 2023. The video was published on May 26, 2023.

Eric Cuka has positions in Enphase Energy and Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1. The Motley Fool recommends Enphase Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.