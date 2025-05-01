Uncovering Potential: Vince Holding's Earnings Preview

Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Vince Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Investors in Vince Holding are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Tracking Vince Holding's Stock Performance

Shares of Vince Holding were trading at $1.71 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Vince Holding

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Vince Holding.

Vince Holding has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $5.6, the consensus suggests a potential 227.49% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Vera Bradley, Lakeland Industries and Superior Gr of Cos, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Vera Bradley, with an average 1-year price target of $4.6, suggesting a potential 169.01% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lakeland Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $27.0, suggesting a potential 1478.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Superior Gr of Cos, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 1011.11% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Vera Bradley, Lakeland Industries and Superior Gr of Cos, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vince Holding Buy -4.66% $40.06M 7.94% Vera Bradley Buy -24.99% $44.96M -23.25% Lakeland Industries Buy 49.26% $18.69M -13.59% Superior Gr of Cos Buy -1.24% $53.96M 1.05%

Key Takeaway:

Vince Holding ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Vince Holding: A Closer Look

Vince Holding Corp is a fashion brand that is engaged in wholesale and retail delivery of luxury essentials like women's and men's apparel, women's and men's footwear, and handbags. Its offers women's collections of luxurious cashmere sweaters and silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denim, pants, tanks and t-shirts, and a growing assortment of outerwear. It focuses on developing an elevated collection of Vince apparel and accessories to serve the luxurious need of the customer. The company manages its business in three segments namely Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker segment. It operates its e-commerce business through its website. Majority of its revenue generated from Vince Wholesale segment.

A Deep Dive into Vince Holding's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Vince Holding faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.66% in revenue growth as of 31 October, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vince Holding's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vince Holding's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Vince Holding's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.63. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Vince Holding visit their earnings calendar on our site.

