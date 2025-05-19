Uncovering Potential: Viasat's Earnings Preview

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-20. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Viasat to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

The announcement from Viasat is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 19.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Viasat's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.54 -0.46 -0.63 EPS Actual 0.11 -0.23 0.30 -0.24 Price Change % 20.0% -8.0% 38.0% -16.0%

Performance of Viasat Shares

Shares of Viasat were trading at $10.92 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Viasat

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Viasat.

The consensus rating for Viasat is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $10.0, there's a potential 8.42% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Digi Intl, Harmonic and Applied Optoelectronics, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Digi Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 156.41% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Harmonic, with an average 1-year price target of $12.5, suggesting a potential 14.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Applied Optoelectronics, with an average 1-year price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential 180.86% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Digi Intl, Harmonic and Applied Optoelectronics are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Viasat Neutral -0.42% $361.82M -3.27% Digi Intl Neutral -2.97% $64.93M 1.76% Harmonic Buy 9.07% $78.57M 1.30% Applied Optoelectronics Buy 145.52% $30.54M -3.41%

Key Takeaway:

Viasat ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Viasat: A Closer Look

Viasat Inc provides bandwidth technologies and services in three segments: satellite services: which provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services to consumers, enterprises, and commercial airlines; commercial networks: which develops end-to-end communication and connectivity systems; and government systems: which produces network-centric Internet Protocol-based secure government communication systems. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, it also has its presence in non U.S. countries.

Viasat: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Viasat's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.42%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Viasat's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.1%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viasat's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viasat's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.58, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

