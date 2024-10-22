Uncovering Potential: Tyler Technologies's Earnings Preview

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Tyler Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43.

Investors in Tyler Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.41% increase in the share price on the following day.

Performance of Tyler Technologies Shares

Shares of Tyler Technologies were trading at $586.77 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 60.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Tyler Technologies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Tyler Technologies.

The consensus rating for Tyler Technologies is Buy, based on 15 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $611.07, there's a potential 4.14% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Samsara, HubSpot and Zoom Video Comms, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Samsara is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $44.79, suggesting a potential 92.37% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for HubSpot, with an average 1-year price target of $616.91, indicating a potential 5.14% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Zoom Video Comms is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $78.27, suggesting a potential 86.66% downside. Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Samsara, HubSpot and Zoom Video Comms are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tyler Technologies Buy 7.28% $237.82M 2.20% Samsara Neutral 36.92% $226.84M -5.25% HubSpot Outperform 20.43% $541.71M -0.95% Zoom Video Comms Buy 2.09% $877.43M 2.60%

Key Takeaway:

Tyler Technologies ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Tyler Technologies is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Tyler Technologies: A Closer Look

Tyler Technologies provides a full suite of software solutions and services that address the needs of cities, counties, schools, courts and other local government entities. The company's three core products are Munis, which is the core ERP system, Odyssey, which is the court management system, or CMS, and payments. The company also provides a variety of add-on modules and offers outsourced property tax assessment services.

Tyler Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Tyler Technologies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Tyler Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.52%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tyler Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tyler Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

To track all earnings releases for Tyler Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

