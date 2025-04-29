Uncovering Potential: Tenaris's Earnings Preview

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Tenaris will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

Investors in Tenaris are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.23 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.69% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Tenaris's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.66 0.97 1.04 EPS Actual 0.94 0.81 0.59 1.27 Price Change % -1.0% 2.0% -10.0% -7.000000000000001%

Tracking Tenaris's Stock Performance

Shares of Tenaris were trading at $33.75 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Tenaris

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Tenaris.

Analysts have provided Tenaris with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $46.0, suggesting a potential 36.3% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of TechnipFMC, NOV and Archrock, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for TechnipFMC, with an average 1-year price target of $40.0, suggesting a potential 18.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for NOV, with an average 1-year price target of $18.62, suggesting a potential 44.83% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Archrock, with an average 1-year price target of $33.0, suggesting a potential 2.22% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for TechnipFMC, NOV and Archrock are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Halliburton Neutral -6.67% $879M 1.95% TechnipFMC Outperform 9.38% $464.90M 4.61% NOV Outperform -1.49% $493M 2.49% Archrock Buy 25.74% $151.17M 4.52%

Key Takeaway:

Tenaris ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with a positive 9.38%, outperforming its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit with $464.90M. However, it ranks lower in Return on Equity at 4.61%, compared to the highest performer at 4.52%. Overall, Tenaris is positioned favorably among its peers based on these key metrics.

Get to Know Tenaris Better

Tenaris is one of the largest global producers of oil country tubular goods, which are used primarily in the construction of oil and gas wells. Its production facilities are located primarily in the US, Argentina, Mexico, and Italy. Tenaris' premium OCTG products are among the most trusted by oil companies for use in the most challenging applications, including deep-water offshore wells and horizontal shale wells.

Tenaris's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Tenaris faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -16.68% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Tenaris's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.14% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenaris's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

To track all earnings releases for Tenaris visit their earnings calendar on our site.

