Uncovering Potential: Surgepays's Earnings Preview

Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Surgepays to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.27.

Investors in Surgepays are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.59, leading to a 26.84% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Surgepays's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.07 0.20 0.41 0.28 EPS Actual -0.66 0.07 0.19 0.49 Price Change % -27.0% 13.0% -28.000000000000004% -3.0%

Tracking Surgepays's Stock Performance

Shares of Surgepays were trading at $1.52 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 72.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Surgepays

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Surgepays.

The consensus rating for Surgepays is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $9.0 implies a potential 492.11% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Surgepays, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Surgepays, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Surgepays Buy -57.96% $-3.44M -25.18%

Key Takeaway:

Surgepays ranks at the bottom among its peers in terms of consensus rating, revenue growth, gross profit, and return on equity. The company's performance is weaker compared to its peers across all key metrics analyzed.

Get to Know Surgepays Better

Surgepays Inc is a fintech company focused on the underbanked community. It provides services to financial technology, telecommunications, and digital media companies. Its operating segment includes Mobile Virtual Network Operators that provide mobile broadband (internet connectivity), voice and SMS text messaging to both subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers through SurgePhone Wireless, LLC and Torch Wireless, LLC; Comprehensive Platform Services provide financial technology and a wireless top-up platform to independently owned convenience stores throughout the country; Lead Generation is a generation and case management solutions company serving law firms in the mass tort industry; and Others. It generates the revenue from Mobile Virtual Network Operator segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Surgepays

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Surgepays faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -57.96% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Surgepays's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -85.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Surgepays's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -25.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Surgepays's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -20.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Surgepays's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

