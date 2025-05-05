Uncovering Potential: Supernus Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Preview

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.25 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.74% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Supernus Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.44 0.39 0.38 EPS Actual 0.27 0.69 0.36 0 Price Change % -3.0% 0.0% 14.000000000000002% -4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals were trading at $32.84 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

With 2 analyst ratings, Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $36.0, indicating a potential 9.62% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Harmony Biosciences Hldgs and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Harmony Biosciences Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $54.5, suggesting a potential 65.96% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $67.33, suggesting a potential 105.02% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Harmony Biosciences Hldgs and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Supernus Pharmaceuticals Neutral 5.99% $148.06M 1.50% Harmony Biosciences Hldgs Buy 19.51% $146.86M 7.88% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Buy 183.68% $73.12M -8.86%

Key Takeaway:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, including neurological and psychiatric disorders. Its diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), hypomobility in Parkinson's Disease (PD), cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients. The company's products include Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, Qelbree, APOKYN, XADAGO, MYOBLOC, GOCOVRI, and Osmolex ER.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Supernus Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.99% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Supernus Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.5% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Supernus Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.13%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Supernus Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Supernus Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

