Uncovering Potential: Safehold's Earnings Preview

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Safehold will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

The announcement from Safehold is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 7.92% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Safehold's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.37 0.36 0.39 EPS Actual 0.36 0.37 0.41 0.43 Price Change % 8.0% -4.0% 2.0% 4.0%

Performance of Safehold Shares

Shares of Safehold were trading at $16.15 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Safehold

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Safehold.

Analysts have given Safehold a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $23.67, indicating a potential 46.56% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Outfront Media, Four Corners Property Tr and EPR Props, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Outfront Media, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 17.65% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Four Corners Property Tr, with an average 1-year price target of $30.5, suggesting a potential 88.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EPR Props, with an average 1-year price target of $53.2, suggesting a potential 229.41% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Outfront Media, Four Corners Property Tr and EPR Props are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Safehold Neutral -10.83% $90.81M 1.12% Outfront Media Neutral -1.60% $255.80M 11.33% Four Corners Property Tr Neutral 7.54% $60.66M 1.82% EPR Props Neutral 2.58% $148.85M -0.61%

Key Takeaway:

Safehold ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Safehold is at the top for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Safehold

Safehold Inc is a REIT that operates its business by acquiring, managing, and capitalizing ground leases. Ground leases are long-term contracts between the landlord (the Company) and a tenant or leaseholder. Ground leases generally represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that are net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon.

Financial Milestones: Safehold's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Safehold's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.83%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Safehold's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Safehold's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Safehold's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.8.

To track all earnings releases for Safehold visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SAFE

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Neutral

