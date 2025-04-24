Uncovering Potential: Phinia's Earnings Preview

Phinia (NYSE:PHIN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Phinia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99.

Investors in Phinia are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.16, leading to a 5.16% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Phinia's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.85 1.15 0.74 EPS Actual 0.71 1.17 0.88 1.08 Price Change % 5.0% -1.0% 7.000000000000001% 1.0%

Performance of Phinia Shares

Shares of Phinia were trading at $42.68 as of April 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Phinia

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Phinia.

Analysts have given Phinia a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $53.25, indicating a potential 24.77% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Dana, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Dana, with an average 1-year price target of $18.57, suggesting a potential 56.49% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Dana, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Phinia Buy -5.56% $189M 0.31% Dana Outperform -6.38% $132M -5.69%

Key Takeaway:

Phinia has higher revenue growth compared to its peers. However, its gross profit is lower than the average. Phinia's return on equity is positive, while one of its peers has a negative return on equity. Overall, Phinia is positioned in the middle among its peers based on these metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Phinia

Phinia Inc is engaged in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial vehicles, industrial applications, and light vehicles. Its product portfolio includes alternative fuel systems, fuel delivery modules, evaporative canisters, diesel fuel injection systems, electrical systems, hydrogen solutions, associated software, and others. The company's reportable segments are; the Fuel Systems segment, which derives key revenue, and the Aftermarket segment. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States and the rest from the United Kingdom, China, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and other regions.

Key Indicators: Phinia's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Phinia's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.56% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Phinia's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.6% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.31%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phinia's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Phinia's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.66, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Phinia visit their earnings calendar on our site.

