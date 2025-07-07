Uncovering Potential: Penguin Solutions's Earnings Preview

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Penguin Solutions to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

The market awaits Penguin Solutions's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.14, leading to a 10.3% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Penguin Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.39 0.40 0.30 EPS Actual 0.52 0.49 0.37 0.37 Price Change % -10.0% -4.0% -23.0% 26.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Penguin Solutions were trading at $20.87 as of July 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Penguin Solutions

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Penguin Solutions.

Penguin Solutions has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $27.0, the consensus suggests a potential 29.37% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Navitas Semiconductor, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Navitas Semiconductor, with an average 1-year price target of $4.33, suggesting a potential 79.25% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Navitas Semiconductor are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Penguin Solutions Buy 28.33% $104.65M 1.00% Navitas Semiconductor Buy -39.51% $5.31M -4.88%

Key Takeaway:

Penguin Solutions ranks higher than its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, indicating strong financial performance in these areas. However, its return on equity is lower compared to its peers, suggesting less efficient use of shareholder equity. Overall, Penguin Solutions is positioned favorably among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Get to Know Penguin Solutions Better

Penguin Solutions Inc is an end-to-end technology company engaged in Intelligent Platform Solutions, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED business. Its product include Servers, software, OCP HPC & AI system, Racks and Edge. Servers include AMD-based Serves, Intel-based Servers, etc. Software products include Scyld ClusterWare, Scyld Cloud Central, etc. OCP HPC & AI Systems includes OCP Servers & Storage and etc.

Penguin Solutions: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Penguin Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 28.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penguin Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.0%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, Penguin Solutions adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Penguin Solutions visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PENG

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PENG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.