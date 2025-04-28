Uncovering Potential: O-I Glass's Earnings Preview

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that O-I Glass will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

The market awaits O-I Glass's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 2.81% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at O-I Glass's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 0.04 0.44 0.39 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.04 0.44 0.45 Price Change % 3.0% -7.000000000000001% 15.0% -16.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of O-I Glass were trading at $11.93 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on O-I Glass

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on O-I Glass.

The consensus rating for O-I Glass is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $14.5 implies a potential 21.54% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and O-I Glass, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and O-I Glass, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity O-I Glass Buy -6.83% $208M -12.69%

Key Takeaway:

O-I Glass is at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a decrease of 6.83%. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit at $208M. Additionally, it ranks lowest for Return on Equity at -12.69%. Overall, O-I Glass is positioned at the bottom compared to its peers across all metrics analyzed.

Unveiling the Story Behind O-I Glass

O-I Glass is the world's largest manufacturer of glass bottles; 70% of its revenue comes from outside the United States. O-I has a leading position in key markets such as Europe, North America, and Brazil. Beer is the primary end market for O-I's glass bottles, which are also used for wine, soda, spirits, condiments, and food. O-I is looking to maintain or expand its dominant positions in Europe, North America, and South America.

Key Indicators: O-I Glass's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: O-I Glass's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.83%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: O-I Glass's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): O-I Glass's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.71%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: O-I Glass's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.61, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for O-I Glass visit their earnings calendar on our site.

