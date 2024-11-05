Uncovering Potential: Mueller Water Products's Earnings Preview

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Mueller Water Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The market awaits Mueller Water Products's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 5.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mueller Water Products's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.14 0.08 0.14 EPS Actual 0.32 0.30 0.13 0.19 Price Change % 6.0% 9.0% 10.0% 5.0%

Mueller Water Products Share Price Analysis

Shares of Mueller Water Products were trading at $22.05 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 78.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Mueller Water Products

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Mueller Water Products.

Analysts have provided Mueller Water Products with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $22.33, suggesting a potential 1.27% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ESCO Technologies, Symbotic and Kadant, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ESCO Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $147.5, suggesting a potential 568.93% upside. Symbotic is maintaining an Sell status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $26.67, indicating a potential 20.95% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Kadant, with an average 1-year price target of $360.0, indicating a potential 1532.65% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for ESCO Technologies, Symbotic and Kadant, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mueller Water Products Neutral 9.22% $131.40M 6.12% ESCO Technologies Buy 4.84% $103.35M 2.48% Symbotic Sell 57.73% $67.41M -0.60% Kadant Outperform -1.15% $121.89M 3.78%

Key Takeaway:

Mueller Water Products ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, it is at the top among its peers. For return on equity, Mueller Water Products is also at the top compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc is a U.S.-based company that manufactures and sells products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. The company operates in two segments Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions. Water Flow Solutions' portfolio includes iron gate valves, specialty valves and service brass products. Water Management Solutions' portfolio includes fire hydrants, repair and installation, natural gas, metering, leak detection, and pressure management and control products and solutions. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United states.

Mueller Water Products: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Mueller Water Products's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.22% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Mueller Water Products's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mueller Water Products's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mueller Water Products's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.04%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Mueller Water Products's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.6. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Mueller Water Products visit their earnings calendar on our site.

