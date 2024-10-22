Uncovering Potential: Mr. Cooper Gr's Earnings Preview

Mr. Cooper Gr (NASDAQ:COOP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Mr. Cooper Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55.

Investors in Mr. Cooper Gr are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.15, leading to a 2.16% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Mr. Cooper Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.37 2.09 1.33 1.67 EPS Actual 2.52 2.28 1.71 2.79 Price Change % 2.0% -4.0% 5.0% 2.0%

Tracking Mr. Cooper Gr's Stock Performance

Shares of Mr. Cooper Gr were trading at $91.91 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Mr. Cooper Gr

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Mr. Cooper Gr.

Analysts have given Mr. Cooper Gr a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $105.6, indicating a potential 14.9% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PennyMac Financial Servs and Walker & Dunlop, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For PennyMac Financial Servs, analysts project an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $120.5, indicating a potential 31.11% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Walker & Dunlop, with an average 1-year price target of $109.0, implying a potential 18.59% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for PennyMac Financial Servs and Walker & Dunlop, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mr. Cooper Gr Outperform 28.03% $417M 4.53% PennyMac Financial Servs Outperform 25.43% $351.93M 2.72% Walker & Dunlop Neutral -0.71% $119.73M 1.30%

Key Takeaway:

Mr. Cooper Gr ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 28.03%. In terms of Gross Profit, Mr. Cooper Gr also leads with a gross profit of $417M. However, its Return on Equity is the lowest at 4.53% compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Mr. Cooper Gr

Mr. Cooper Group Inc is a home loan servicer. The company focuses on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products. It has operating segments namely Servicing segment which performs operational activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, and customer service, The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through a direct-to-consumer channel, which provides refinance options for existing customers, and through a correspondent channel, which purchases or originates loans from mortgage bankers and brokers, and the Corporate segment. The Servicing segment of the company generates maximum revenue.

Mr. Cooper Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Mr. Cooper Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 28.03% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Mr. Cooper Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mr. Cooper Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mr. Cooper Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.97.

To track all earnings releases for Mr. Cooper Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

