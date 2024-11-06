Uncovering Potential: MDU Resources Gr's Earnings Preview

MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MDU Resources Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

The market awaits MDU Resources Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MDU Resources Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.47 0.49 0.25 EPS Actual 0.32 0.52 0.48 0.29 Price Change % -2.0% -0.0% 2.0% 1.0%

MDU Resources Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of MDU Resources Gr were trading at $16.46 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 70.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on MDU Resources Gr

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding MDU Resources Gr.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for MDU Resources Gr, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $24.0, suggesting a potential 45.81% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Spire, ONE Gas and Chesapeake Utilities, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Spire, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $69.83, indicating a potential 324.24% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for ONE Gas, with an average 1-year price target of $77.0, indicating a potential 367.8% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Chesapeake Utilities, with an average 1-year price target of $122.0, indicating a potential 641.19% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Spire, ONE Gas and Chesapeake Utilities, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MDU Resources Gr Buy -3.99% $190.25M 2.02% Spire Neutral -1.05% $146.50M -0.52% ONE Gas Outperform -3.88% $160.45M 0.68% Chesapeake Utilities Neutral 22.63% $68.73M 1.42%

Key Takeaway:

MDU Resources Gr ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know MDU Resources Gr Better

MDU Resources Group Inc operates in five business segments, which includes: Electric segment, which generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; The natural gas distribution segment distributes natural gas in those states, as well as in Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington; The pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through a regulated pipeline system in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions of the United States; The construction services segment provides a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services.

MDU Resources Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: MDU Resources Gr's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.99%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: MDU Resources Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.77%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MDU Resources Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.02%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MDU Resources Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, MDU Resources Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for MDU Resources Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.