Uncovering Potential: LKQ's Earnings Preview

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that LKQ will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89.

The announcement from LKQ is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.16% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at LKQ's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.95 0.76 0.96 EPS Actual 0.98 0.82 0.84 0.86 Price Change % 3.0% 4.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ were trading at $37.48 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about LKQ

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on LKQ.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for LKQ, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $58.43, suggesting a potential 55.9% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pool, Genuine Parts and GigaCloud Tech, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pool, with an average 1-year price target of $373.57, suggesting a potential 896.72% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Genuine Parts, with an average 1-year price target of $149.2, indicating a potential 298.08% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for GigaCloud Tech, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, indicating a potential 33.4% upside. Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Pool, Genuine Parts and GigaCloud Tech are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity LKQ Outperform 7.63% $1.44B 3.01% Pool Neutral -4.72% $530.14M 13.82% Genuine Parts Neutral 0.80% $2.18B 6.61% GigaCloud Tech Buy 103.01% $76.45M 7.98%

Key Takeaway:

LKQ ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering LKQ: A Closer Look

Since forming in 1998 to consolidate the auto salvage business in the United States, LKQ has developed into a leading distributor of aftermarket and recycled auto parts with around 1,700 facilities across North America and Europe. The company primarily sells into the professional, or do-it-for-me, channel and offers an assortment of collision and mechanical parts to both body shops and mechanical repair shops. It also continues to operate more than 70 LKQ pick-your-part junkyards. Separate from the self-service business, LKQ typically purchases around 250,000 salvage vehicles annually that are used to extract vehicle parts for resale.

LKQ: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LKQ's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.63% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: LKQ's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LKQ's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for LKQ visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.