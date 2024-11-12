Uncovering Potential: Liquidia's Earnings Preview

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Liquidia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.38.

Anticipation surrounds Liquidia's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 6.55% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Liquidia's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.32 -0.23 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.37 -0.54 -0.42 -0.24 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -1.0% 4.0% -4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Liquidia were trading at $10.73 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 67.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Liquidia

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Liquidia.

A total of 11 analyst ratings have been received for Liquidia, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $26.27, suggesting a potential 144.83% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Evolus, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Pacira BioSciences, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Evolus received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $24.6, implying a potential 129.26% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $25.57, indicating a potential 138.3% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Pacira BioSciences, with an average 1-year price target of $17.75, indicating a potential 65.42% upside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Evolus, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Pacira BioSciences, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Liquidia Buy -23.55% $2.17M -37.51% Evolus Buy 22.12% $42.86M -152.12% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Buy 4.09% $8.08M -12.89% Pacira BioSciences Buy 2.83% $129.71M -17.62%

Key Takeaway:

Liquidia is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, Liquidia is also at the bottom. Liquidia ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity as well.

Discovering Liquidia: A Closer Look

Liquidia Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products that address unmet patient needs, with the current focus directed towards the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. It conducts research, development, and manufacturing of novel products by applying its proprietary PRINT technology, a particle engineering platform, to enable the precise production of uniform drug particles. Its product includes YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also generates revenue from the sale of Treprostinil Injection through an agreement between its subsidiary and the manufacturer.

Liquidia: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Liquidia faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -23.55% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Liquidia's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -763.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liquidia's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -37.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liquidia's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -14.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Liquidia's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Liquidia visit their earnings calendar on our site.

