Uncovering Potential: LiqTech Intl's Earnings Preview

LiqTech Intl (NASDAQ:LIQT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that LiqTech Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.29.

LiqTech Intl bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.05, leading to a 13.43% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at LiqTech Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.31 -0.35 -0.24 -0.30 EPS Actual -0.36 -0.33 -0.57 -0.25 Price Change % 13.0% 3.0% 2.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of LiqTech Intl's Stock

Shares of LiqTech Intl were trading at $1.87 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on LiqTech Intl

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on LiqTech Intl.

Analysts have given LiqTech Intl a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $6.72, indicating a potential 259.36% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Nephros, ClearSign Technologies and Markforged Holding, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Nephros, analysts project an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, indicating a potential 167.38% upside. As per analysts' assessments, ClearSign Technologies is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 220.86% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Markforged Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, indicating a potential 167.38% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Nephros, ClearSign Technologies and Markforged Holding, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity LiqTech Intl Buy -10.12% $717.21K -15.75% Nephros Outperform -8.27% $1.91M -3.59% ClearSign Technologies Buy -70.00% $42K -18.40% Markforged Holding Neutral -14.78% $10.88M -11.74%

Key Takeaway:

LiqTech Intl ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind LiqTech Intl

LiqTech International Inc is a clean technology company which provides technology for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company is engaged in three businesses that are diesel particulate filters (DPF) for the control of soot from diesel engines, turnkey ceramic membranes systems, and complete water treatment plants. The company's product portfolio consists of ceramic silicon membranes for liquid filtration, diesel particulate filters, and kiln furniture. Its operating segment includes Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

LiqTech Intl: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, LiqTech Intl faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.12% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: LiqTech Intl's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -47.08% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): LiqTech Intl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -15.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): LiqTech Intl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: LiqTech Intl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.89. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

