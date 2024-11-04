Uncovering Potential: Hyster Yale's Earnings Preview

Hyster Yale (NYSE:HY) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Hyster Yale to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97.

Investors in Hyster Yale are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $1.47, leading to a 16.42% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Stock Performance

Shares of Hyster Yale were trading at $62.02 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Hyster Yale

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Hyster Yale.

With 1 analyst ratings, Hyster Yale has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $84.0, indicating a potential 35.44% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Proto Labs and Helios Technologies, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Proto Labs is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $40.0, indicating a potential 35.5% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Helios Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $63.0, implying a potential 1.58% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Proto Labs and Helios Technologies are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hyster Yale Buy 7.11% $259.30M 14.42% Proto Labs Outperform 2.75% $56.55M 0.66% Helios Technologies Buy -3.38% $70.60M 1.58%

Key Takeaway:

Hyster Yale ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with 7.11%, outperforming peers. It also leads in Gross Profit at $259.30M, showcasing strong operational efficiency. However, it falls behind in Return on Equity with 14.42%, placing it in the middle compared to peers.

Discovering Hyster Yale: A Closer Look

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments, aftermarket parts and technology solutions marketed globally primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names.

Hyster Yale's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hyster Yale's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.11% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hyster Yale's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.08, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

