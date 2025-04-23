Uncovering Potential: Hasbro's Earnings Preview

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Hasbro will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69.

Investors in Hasbro are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.11, leading to a 2.17% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Hasbro's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 1.28 0.78 0.27 EPS Actual 0.46 1.73 1.22 0.61 Price Change % -2.0% 0.0% 4.0% -0.0%

Hasbro Share Price Analysis

Shares of Hasbro were trading at $52.1 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Hasbro

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Hasbro.

The consensus rating for Hasbro is Buy, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $80.33, there's a potential 54.18% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Mattel, Acushnet Holdings and Brunswick, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mattel, with an average 1-year price target of $27.0, suggesting a potential 48.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Acushnet Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $71.0, suggesting a potential 36.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Brunswick, with an average 1-year price target of $73.5, suggesting a potential 41.07% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Mattel, Acushnet Holdings and Brunswick, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hasbro Buy -14.53% $662.90M -2.81% Mattel Buy 1.59% $835.47M 6.16% Acushnet Holdings Outperform 7.80% $100.66M -0.14% Brunswick Buy -15.20% $253.20M -4.20%

Key Takeaway:

Hasbro ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity, suggesting a moderate level of profitability relative to others.

Delving into Hasbro's Background

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Magic: The Gathering. The firm acquired EOne in 2019, bolting on popular family properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, and since has pruned noncore lines from the tie-up. Furthermore, the addition of Dungeons & Dragons Beyond in 2022, offers the firm access to 19 million digital tabletop players.

Key Indicators: Hasbro's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Hasbro faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -14.53% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hasbro's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -3.11%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hasbro's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hasbro's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hasbro's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.95. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Hasbro visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for HAS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral Feb 2025 Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Roth MKM Maintains Buy Buy

