Uncovering Potential: Fluor's Earnings Preview

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Fluor to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67.

The market awaits Fluor's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.29, leading to a 0.55% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Fluor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.76 0.68 0.54 EPS Actual 0.48 0.51 0.85 0.47 Price Change % -1.0% -14.000000000000002% 0.0% -6.0%

Fluor Share Price Analysis

Shares of Fluor were trading at $34.89 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Fluor

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Fluor.

The consensus rating for Fluor is Buy, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $47.22 implies a potential 35.34% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Valmont Industries, Dycom Industries and WillScot Holdings, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Valmont Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $373.25, suggesting a potential 969.79% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Dycom Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $199.83, suggesting a potential 472.74% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for WillScot Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $35.5, suggesting a potential 1.75% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Valmont Industries, Dycom Industries and WillScot Holdings, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Fluor Buy 11.52% $208M 60.10% Valmont Industries Buy -6.55% $313.02M 5.49% Dycom Industries Outperform 13.87% $196.58M 2.64% WillScot Holdings Neutral -1.61% $336.35M 8.61%

Key Takeaway:

Fluor ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It ranks second in Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Fluor Better

Fluor is one of the largest global providers of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services. The firm serves a wide range of end markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, metals, and transportation. The company's business is organized into three core segments: urban solutions, mission solutions, and energy solutions. Fluor generated $16.3 billion in revenue in 2024.

Understanding the Numbers: Fluor's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fluor's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.52% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fluor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 43.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluor's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 60.1%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluor's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 22.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Fluor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

