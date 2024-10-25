Uncovering Potential: F5's Earnings Preview

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect F5 to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.45.

F5 bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.40, which was followed by a 12.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at F5's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 2.96 2.86 3.04 3.21 EPS Actual 3.36 2.91 3.43 3.50 Price Change % 13.0% -9.0% 1.0% 2.0%

Performance of F5 Shares

Shares of F5 were trading at $213.57 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on F5

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on F5.

With 7 analyst ratings, F5 has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $211.0, indicating a potential 1.2% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Juniper Networks, Ubiquiti and Ciena, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Juniper Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $40.0, indicating a potential 81.27% downside. Ubiquiti received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $172.0, implying a potential 19.46% downside. Ciena is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $63.79, indicating a potential 70.13% downside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Juniper Networks, Ubiquiti and Ciena, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity F5 Neutral -1.02% $559.07M 4.85% Juniper Networks Neutral -16.82% $688.50M 0.76% Ubiquiti Buy 3.33% $204.14M 171.67% Ciena Neutral -11.76% $403.94M 0.49%

Key Takeaway:

F5 ranks in the middle among peers for revenue growth, with a slight decrease. It ranks at the top for gross profit, showing a strong performance. F5 also ranks at the top for return on equity, indicating efficient use of shareholder funds.

About F5

F5 is a market leader in the application delivery controller market. The company sells products for security, application performance, and automation. Its three customer verticals are enterprises, service providers, and government entities. Revenue is evenly split between its services business and products business with revenue trending toward products due to software adoption. The Seattle-based firm was incorporated in 1996, has about 6,500 employees, and generates about 55% its revenue within the Americas, 25% in EMEA, and 20% in APAC/Japan.

F5: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining F5's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.02% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: F5's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): F5's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.85% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): F5's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, F5 adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for F5 visit their earnings calendar on our site.

