Uncovering Potential: Delcath Systems's Earnings Preview

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2024-11-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Delcath Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22.

The market awaits Delcath Systems's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.12, leading to a 4.93% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Delcath Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.47 -0.51 -0.52 EPS Actual -0.48 -0.45 -0.48 -1.14 Price Change % -5.0% 2.0% 10.0% -24.0%

Market Performance of Delcath Systems's Stock

Shares of Delcath Systems were trading at $10.94 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 274.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Delcath Systems

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Delcath Systems.

The consensus rating for Delcath Systems is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $21.5 implies a potential 96.53% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pulmonx, AngioDynamics and Zynex, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Pulmonx, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, indicating a potential 46.25% upside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for AngioDynamics, with an average 1-year price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential 21.85% upside. Zynex is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $14.67, indicating a potential 34.1% upside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Pulmonx, AngioDynamics and Zynex, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Delcath Systems Buy 1468.89% $6.25M -146.09% Pulmonx Buy 15.39% $15.03M -14.50% AngioDynamics Buy -14.22% $36.72M -6.36% Zynex Buy 0.10% $39.79M 6.95%

Key Takeaway:

Delcath Systems ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit margin. Delcath Systems has the lowest return on equity.

Delving into Delcath Systems's Background

Delcath Systems Inc is an oncology company. It is focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The firm's product, Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection along with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System, or Melphalan/HDS, is a drug and device combination product, designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Breaking Down Delcath Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Delcath Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1468.89% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Delcath Systems's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -176.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delcath Systems's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -146.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -39.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Delcath Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

