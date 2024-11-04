Uncovering Potential: BigBear.ai Hldgs's Earnings Preview

BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that BigBear.ai Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Anticipation surrounds BigBear.ai Hldgs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.29% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at BigBear.ai Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.06 -0.05 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.22 -0.14 0.03 Price Change % -4.0% -14.000000000000002% -32.0% -4.0%

Performance of BigBear.ai Hldgs Shares

Shares of BigBear.ai Hldgs were trading at $1.58 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on BigBear.ai Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on BigBear.ai Hldgs.

The consensus rating for BigBear.ai Hldgs is Buy, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $3.25, there's a potential 105.7% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and BigBear.ai Hldgs, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and BigBear.ai Hldgs are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BigBear.ai Hldgs Buy 3.44% $11.06M -11.11%

Key Takeaway:

BigBear.ai Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 3.44%. In terms of Gross Profit, it also ranks at the bottom with $11.06M. Additionally, its Return on Equity is at the bottom with -11.11%. Overall, BigBear.ai Hldgs lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

About BigBear.ai Hldgs

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is a technology-led solutions organization, that provides both software and services to its customers. Its AI-powered decision intelligence solutions are leveraged in three markets; supply chains & logistics, autonomous systems, and cybersecurity. It operates in two segments; Cyber & Engineering segment and Analytics segment.

Key Indicators: BigBear.ai Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BigBear.ai Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BigBear.ai Hldgs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -29.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BigBear.ai Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): BigBear.ai Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BigBear.ai Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.01. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for BigBear.ai Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.