Uncovering Potential: Atmus Filtration Techs's Earnings Preview

Atmus Filtration Techs (NYSE:ATMU) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2024-11-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Atmus Filtration Techs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49.

The announcement from Atmus Filtration Techs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.15 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Atmus Filtration Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.55 0.40 0.45 EPS Actual 0.71 0.60 0.49 0.52 Price Change % 3.0% -8.0% 2.0% 2.0%

Tracking Atmus Filtration Techs's Stock Performance

Shares of Atmus Filtration Techs were trading at $41.52 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 112.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Atmus Filtration Techs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Atmus Filtration Techs.

Atmus Filtration Techs has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $45.0, the consensus suggests a potential 8.38% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Trinity Industries, Terex and Greenbrier Companies, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Trinity Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $35.0, indicating a potential 15.7% downside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Terex, with an average 1-year price target of $61.11, suggesting a potential 47.18% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Greenbrier Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $57.5, indicating a potential 38.49% upside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Trinity Industries, Terex and Greenbrier Companies, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Atmus Filtration Techs Outperform 4.59% $131.90M 37.48% Trinity Industries Neutral -2.74% $169.50M 2.96% Terex Neutral -6.05% $245M 4.66% Greenbrier Companies Outperform 3.50% $191.20M 4.55%

Key Takeaway:

Atmus Filtration Techs ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it falls behind in Return on Equity compared to its peers.

About Atmus Filtration Techs

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc manufactures filtration products for on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It designs and manufactures advanced filtration products, principally under the Fleetguard brand, that enable lower emissions and provide asset protection. It designs, manufactures, and sells filters, coolants, and chemical products. Atmus offers products for first-fit and aftermarket applications including air filters, fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube filters, hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Atmus Filtration Techs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Atmus Filtration Techs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.59%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Atmus Filtration Techs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atmus Filtration Techs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 37.48% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atmus Filtration Techs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.93%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.56, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

