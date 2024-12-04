Uncovering Potential: American Outdoor Brands's Earnings Preview

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-12-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate American Outdoor Brands to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

Anticipation surrounds American Outdoor Brands's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 0.22% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at American Outdoor Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.06 0.05 0.20 EPS Actual 0.06 0 0.08 0.25 Price Change % -0.0% 2.0% 3.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of American Outdoor Brands's Stock

Shares of American Outdoor Brands were trading at $9.89 as of December 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on American Outdoor Brands

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on American Outdoor Brands.

With 1 analyst ratings, American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $11.0, indicating a potential 11.22% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AMMO, Solo Brands and Jakks Pacific, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for AMMO, with an average 1-year price target of $1.5, indicating a potential 84.83% downside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Solo Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 69.67% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Jakks Pacific, with an average 1-year price target of $34.67, indicating a potential 250.56% upside. Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for AMMO, Solo Brands and Jakks Pacific are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity American Outdoor Brands Buy -4.15% $18.93M -1.34% AMMO Neutral -9.64% $9.79M -2.22% Solo Brands Buy -14.67% $39.32M -34.52% Jakks Pacific Buy 3.83% $108.83M 23.50%

Key Takeaway:

American Outdoor Brands ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Inc is engaged in the business of providing outdoor products and accessories for hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company designs and produces products and accessories, including shooting supplies, rest, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsman knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

American Outdoor Brands: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, American Outdoor Brands faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.15% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: American Outdoor Brands's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.68%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Outdoor Brands's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Outdoor Brands's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.97%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: American Outdoor Brands's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for American Outdoor Brands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

