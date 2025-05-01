Uncovering Potential: AirSculpt Technologies's Earnings Preview

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AirSculpt Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Anticipation surrounds AirSculpt Technologies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.10, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at AirSculpt Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.05 0.04 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.02 0.09 0.03 Price Change % -3.0% 21.0% 1.0% -12.0%

Tracking AirSculpt Technologies's Stock Performance

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies were trading at $2.17 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 59.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on AirSculpt Technologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on AirSculpt Technologies.

AirSculpt Technologies has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $2.5, the consensus suggests a potential 15.21% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Biodesix, DocGo and Vivos Therapeutics, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Biodesix, with an average 1-year price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential 15.21% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DocGo, with an average 1-year price target of $4.5, suggesting a potential 107.37% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Vivos Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $6.2, suggesting a potential 185.71% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Biodesix, DocGo and Vivos Therapeutics are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AirSculpt Technologies Neutral -17.71% $22.43M -6.22% Biodesix Buy 39.28% $16.09M -33.86% DocGo Buy -39.35% $40.50M -1.01% Vivos Therapeutics Buy 13.85% $2.10M -36.20%

Key Takeaway:

AirSculpt Technologies ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity. Overall, the company's performance is mixed compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a national provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand Elite Body Sculpture. Elite Body Sculpture, provides custom body contouring using the proprietary AirSculpt method that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company has one operating and reportable segment, direct medical procedure services.

AirSculpt Technologies: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: AirSculpt Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -17.71%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AirSculpt Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -12.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -6.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: AirSculpt Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.32, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for AirSculpt Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

