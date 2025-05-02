Uncovering Potential: AECOM's Earnings Preview

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that AECOM will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20.

AECOM bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.21, leading to a 0.32% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at AECOM's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.10 1.24 1.13 1.03 EPS Actual 1.31 1.27 1.16 1.04 Price Change % 0.0% -0.0% 5.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of AECOM's Stock

Shares of AECOM were trading at $100.25 as of May 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on AECOM

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on AECOM.

Analysts have given AECOM a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $116.6, indicating a potential 16.31% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Comfort Systems USA, APi Group and MasTec, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Comfort Systems USA, with an average 1-year price target of $468.0, suggesting a potential 366.83% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for APi Group, with an average 1-year price target of $44.6, suggesting a potential 55.51% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MasTec, with an average 1-year price target of $156.64, suggesting a potential 56.25% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Comfort Systems USA, APi Group and MasTec are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AECOM Outperform 2.93% $268.40M 7.61% Comfort Systems USA Buy 19.15% $403.42M 9.72% APi Group Buy 5.80% $575M -0.95% MasTec Buy 3.75% $436.51M 2.61%

Key Takeaway:

AECOM ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. AECOM is at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind AECOM

Aecom is one of the largest global providers of design, engineering, construction, and management services. It serves a broad spectrum of end markets including infrastructure, water, transportation, and energy. Based in Los Angeles, Aecom has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 51,000. The company generated $16.1 billion in sales in fiscal 2024.

AECOM's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AECOM's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.93% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AECOM's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AECOM's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.61%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AECOM's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: AECOM's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.37, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for AECOM visit their earnings calendar on our site.

