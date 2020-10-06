Uncovering Massive Hidden Value in ETF Product Lines

By Leland B. Hevner

President, National Association of Online Investors (NAOI)

This is the 9th article in the NAOI “Future of Investing” Series. The full series of articles can be accessed at this link on the NASDAQ site.

In previous articles of this series I have concentrated on showing how Dynamic Investments (DIs), an innovative investment type created by the NAOI, provides investors with higher returns and lower risk than traditional MPT portfolios in all economic conditions. In this article I discuss how DIs also enable financial organizations, particularly those that develop and/or sell Exchange Traded Fund, to increase the value of their products and to generate significantly higher revenues.

Exploiting the Full Value of ETF Product Lines

A major asset of many financial service organizations is a product line of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Yet the full value of this asset is not being fully exploited by these companies. In the discussion presented below I show how Dynamic Investments uncover massive value currently lying dormant in ETF product lines today.

The Unique Benefits of ETFs

As a leading provider of personal investor education to the public, the NAOI views ETFs as one of the most significant developments in the world of investing since index mutual funds were introduced in the 1970’s. ETFs provide all of the diversity benefits of mutual funds with the added benefits of being easy to trade, charging lower fees and enabling people to easily invest in virtually any asset type and market/market-segment that exist today. We believe that many investing goals can be better met by using of ETFs instead of mutual funds.

Why Are ETFs Not Used More Often?

Yet, despite the benefits of ETFs, we find that they are being massively under-used in investor portfolios today. A large number of individuals who attend NAOI investor education classes tell us that they have never heard of ETFs. We see three main reasons for this as follows.

Advisor Compensation . Financial advisors are typically more highly compensated for selling Mutual Funds than ETFs. As a result they are rarely used in client portfolios.

. Financial advisors are typically more highly compensated for selling Mutual Funds than ETFs. As a result they are rarely used in client portfolios. The Use of Buy-and-Hold Portfolios . Virtually all portfolios recommended by advisors to their clients today are designed using a portfolio design approach called Modern Portfolio Theory. MPT utilizes a buy-and-hold portfolio management strategy. As a result they do not take advantage of an ETF’s easy-to-trade benefit.

. Virtually all portfolios recommended by advisors to their clients today are designed using a portfolio design approach called Modern Portfolio Theory. MPT utilizes a buy-and-hold portfolio management strategy. As a result they do not take advantage of an ETF’s easy-to-trade benefit. A Lack of Education and Awareness. The typical individual investor today is not aware of the benefits of ETFs; in fact, many don’t even know that ETFs exist.

As a result of these factors and others, organizations that own ETF product lines today are not coming close to realizing their full revenue generation potential. This problem is solved with the development of a new investment type created by the NAOI called Dynamic Investments (DIs) that do take full advantage of the unique benefits of ETFs. By doing so, DIs make ETF product lines far more valuable than they are today. I show how below, starting with a quick review of how DIs work.

A Short Introduction to NAOI Dynamic Investments

Developed by the NAOI following a multi-year R&D project, Dynamic Investments are capable of automatically changing the ETFs they hold based on a periodic sampling of market price trends. Presented below is a quick explanation of the DI structure and management process. A more detailed discussion is found at this link on the NASDAQ site.

This diagram shows the design elements of all Dynamic Investments. An explanation of each is presented below it.

In the Dynamic ETF Pool (DEP), a DI designer places multiple ETF purchase candidates. On a periodic basis, as defined by the Review Period (e.g. Quarterly), the ETFs in the DEP are ranked using the Price Trend Indicator to identify the one that is moving up in price most strongly. This is the ETF that is purchased (or retained if already owned) and held until the next Review. The value of the ETF held is protected by a Trailing Stop Loss Order.

These components make DIs “market-sensitive” and capable of consistently producing returns that are significantly higher than “static” MPT portfolios for the same time period. And they do so with lower risk and absolute protection from market crashes. Following is an example of simple DI performance.

The Performance of a Simple Dynamic Investment from 2008-2019

The simplest DI possible holds only two ETFs in its DEP, one that tracks a Total Stock market index and one that tracks a Total Bond market index. The price trends of each are reviewed Quarterly and the one ETF having the strongest price uptrend is purchased, or retained if already owned, and held until the next Review event.

The table below shows the average annual returns of this Simple DI for the period from 2008 to 2019. Also presented is the performance of an MPT portfolio that holds both ETFs at all times with the allocations shown in the table. The Sharpe Ratio shows the amount of return produced for each unit of risk taken and the higher the better.

You can see that by using a built-in, objective and automated trading plan along with a buy-and-sell management strategy, Dynamic Investments take full advantage of the “ease-of-trading” benefit of ETFs. The MPT portfolio’s buy-and-hold management strategy does not.

Opening a Vast New World of ETF-Based Product Development

From the above example, you can see that high-performance DIs are created by simply combining existing ETFs in the DI’s Dynamic ETF Pool (DEP). This opens a massive and virgin field of new product development in which an unlimited number of high-performance DIs can be created for virtually any investing goal by simply combining existing ETFs in the DI format.

One of the many areas of DI research that can produce significant value is identifying an optimal mix of ETFs to place in the DEP. For example, adding one carefully researched ETF to the DEP of the DI discussed above produced the following performance for the same time period.

This “Enhanced” DI’s performance skyrocketed because it was given an additional area of the market to search for stronger price uptrends at a Review event. And this higher return came without additional risk as shown by the higher Sharpe Ratio. Of course not all combinations of ETFs will provide superior performance. The NAOI offers training courses in the art and science of optimal DI design along with the development tools required.

How Dynamic Investments Increase ETF Product-Line Value

Now that you know how Dynamic Investments work, let’s look at several ways in which they increase the value of ETF product lines held by financial organizations today.

Education and Awareness of DIs

The NAOI is teaching the use of Dynamic Investments to the investing public via our extensive education channels. As students learn about the simplicity, high returns and low risk of DIs, the demand for them will grow. And as demand for DIs grows, so too does the demand for the ETFs that they use. Financial organizations that offer DIs will meet this new demand and sell far more ETFs than they do today.

The Ease of Creating DI Product Lines

Financial organizations can easily create a full product line of high-performance Dynamic Investments that meet a wide spectrum of investing goals by simply combining existing ETFs in the DI product structure discussed above. New DIs can be created with far less time, effort and expense than is required to create new ETFs or mutual funds. And each well-designed DI will provide higher performance than virtually any standalone ETF, mutual fund or MPT-based portfolio created to meet the same investing goal.

By monetizing ETF combinations in a new DI product line, massive value is unlocked in existing ETF product lines that is currently lying dormant.

DIs Open New Sales Markets

ETF developers today sell their products mainly to financial advisors who place them in portfolios for retail and institutional clients. Those that also own, or work with, a Dynamic Investment product line will also be able to sell their ETFs directly to individual investors as explained below. By doing so, open a massive market for direct ETF sales.

Access to the investing public market is made possible by the fact that Dynamic Investments are the market’s first comprehensive investment; one that not only specifies the ETFs to work with but also how they are to be managed on an ongoing basis. You read above how DIs have a built-in, intelligent trading plan that automatically signals trades based on a periodic review of the price trends of the ETFs in their Dynamic ETF Pool (DEP). Thus, they can be viewed as “plug-and-play” portfolio products that investors can easily implement and manage on their own using an online broker and a simple “DI User’s Manual” provided by the seller or by the NAOI. And since no subjective judgments are involved, DI management can easily be automated.

In this manner, DIs open a massive new market for DI/ETF sales that did not previously exist. As a result the value of existing ETF product lines grows substantially.

A Competitive Advantage when Selling ETFs to Financial Advisors

While DIs can be sold directly to the public as discussed above, the NAOI knows that most individuals prefer to take advantage of them via working with a financial advisor. And they will seek advisors that offer DIs.

To meet this demand, the NAOI works with financial advisors and portfolio strategists/designers to show them how to include DIs as building blocks in an MPT-based portfolio and the benefits of doing so. We demonstrate how the addition of a dynamic component to virtually any “static” MPT portfolio can increase its returns and lower its risk. More information related to Dynamic Portfolios is found at this link on the NASDAQ site.

ETF developers and vendors that offer a full product line of Dynamic Investments, in addition to standalone ETFs, to advisors and portfolio designers will own a massive competitive advantage over those that offer only standalone ETFs. And, again, the value of current ETF product lines increases.

Making ETFs “Mainstream” Investments

The following chart illustrates the points made in the above discussion. It shows that the introduction of Dynamic Investments enables ETF developers to easily create a complete DI Product Line that enables them to offer higher performance investment products to financial advisors, portfolios designers, market strategists and directly to the investing public.

This chart shows a how the introduction of NAOI Dynamic Investments can greatly increase the sales of existing ETFs and make them “mainstream” investments on at least a par with mutual funds.

Summary – More Effective “Change”

The NAOI today is watching as financial organizations spend millions of dollars on Fintech partnerships and products with the goals of producing higher performing products, attracting more clients, opening new markets and significantly increasing revenues. The NAOI sees much value in this effort.

But, as explained in this brief article, the use of simple NAOI Dynamic Investments accomplishes these same goals in a shorter timeframe, with less effort and at far lower cost. They are the ultimate key to unlocking massive value that is currently lying dormant in current ETF product lines, and doing so almost overnight.

More information is found at www.naoi.org.

