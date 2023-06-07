Uncover the Top 7 AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The “Age of AI” is upon us. Which means you need to buy artificial intelligence (AI) stocks that could be big winners in the years to come. As AI rapidly transforms every industry, from healthcare to manufacturing to finance, the opportunity for you to make fortunes has never been greater.

The AI buzz hit a fever pitch in November 2022, when tech startup OpenAI launched its generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT.

ChatGPT took the world by storm. Five days after launch, it had already gained a million users. Two months later, 100 million users. Now every organization, big or small, is jumping on the AI bandwagon, launching flashy new AI-powered products on what seems to be a daily basis.

Two days ago, it was Harvard. The world’s preeminent university announced it would start using AI to grade papers and teach assignments in its most popular coding class.

Yesterday, tax giant Intuit (INTU) launched a brand-new generative AI operating system to help individuals and businesses do their taxes.

And I’m sure today, some big organization is going to launch a new AI tool to improve their business.

This isn’t a fad. This is the future.

AI Stocks Are Booming

The last time every company in the world raced to go “all-in” with a new tech was during the internet boom in the 1990s.

And what happened to internet stocks at that time? They soared.

It seems history is repeating itself right now.

You may have noticed that only tech stocks are rallying this year. And AI stocks are hogging all the gains; they’re up about 35% year-to-date. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is flat.

But have you noticed that the price action of tech stocks in today’s AI Boom almost identically tracks the price action of tech stocks in the early stages of the dot-com boom?

Look at the chart below. It graphs the price action of the Nasdaq throughout the 1990s (light green) against that of the Nasdaq in the 2020s (orange).

The two lines track each other pretty closely, don’t they? And this is the part in the 1990s analog where internet stocks really started to boom.

If history repeats, we’re in the first inning of a multi-year AI stock boom.

The Final Word on the Top AI Stocks to Buy

Some investors will make fortunes from this. Others won’t.

And the difference will come down to whether you own the right AI stocks today.

That’s why, last night, I detailed my “AI SUPRMAN” stocks for the first time ever.

These are my top seven AI stocks to buy today for the chance to make fortunes in the “AI Boom.” They are the AI industry’s best of the best – the next-gen FANG stocks for the “Age of AI,” if you will.

Until last night, I hadn’t told anyone outside of my team about these SUPRMAN stocks.

But I broke my silence last night and debuted these stocks in a brand-new AI portfolio in my Early Stage Investor service..

Missed it? Don’t worry – you can catch the replay here. You will learn all about the current climate for tech stocks and how to access my SUPRMAN portfolio.

With these stocks, you have a very good chance of striking it rich in the AI “gold rush.”

